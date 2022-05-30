NYPD 'looking into' assault against Asian man at subway station captured on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is "looking into" an assault incident against an Asian man at the Fulton St. Subway station.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the Department is "aware" of recent videos circulating on social media that appear to show a group of men beating an Asian man at the Lower Manhattan subway station on an unknown date.

WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING

Authorities are attempting to gather details about the incident, but because the assault "victim has not come forward," police have very "limited" information about the attack.

The Twitter account Asian Crime Report, which tracks alleged hate crime incidents against Asian people, shared the video on Sunday, which appears to show two men slapping and punching the Asian man while he is held up by a third man and bystanders cheer the attack.

Reports of anti-Asian attacks in New York City skyrocketed by a staggering 343% last year — from 30 in 2020 to 133 in 2021, according to the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) total year-end hate crime statics first obtained by Fox News Digital.

A video of the same incident posted to Twitter on Friday, however, claims that the attack was an act of vigilante justice. GrindFace TV, an entertainment company, alleged without evidence that the attack occurred after the Asian man in the video assaulted a woman on the subway.

NYPD said it has not received any information "to corroborate that information at this point" when asked whether it also received reports of a sexual assault related to the video.

Someone in the video can be heard saying, "You touching girls, you touching girls — little sisters and all that, moms and everything. You filthy, son," as The New York Post first reported.

Another can be heard saying, "I got a daughter. If the cops lock me up, I’m paying my own bail."