Crime
Published

NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets

All four women live in the same New York City housing project and have criminal histories, the NYPD said Friday

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
Group of women dressed in green bodysuits attack women on the NYC subway Video

Group of women dressed in green bodysuits attack women on the NYC subway

A video captured a group of women dressed in neon green bodysuits who began to assault two women on the New York City subway

The New York City Police Department on Friday identified four suspects who were allegedly part of a group of people wearing neon-green bodysuits on a Manhattan subway train who attacked two teenagers. 

The NYPD released images of the suspects during a news briefing. Chief of Detectives James Essig said the attack stemmed from an incident on a subway platform that began with an accidental bump. 

The suspects were identified as Ciante Alston, Mairam Cisse Issouf, Dariana Peguero, all 26, and 34-year-old Emily Soto as being among the group captured on camera punching and tossing around two 19-year-old women in the Times Square subway station early Sunday. 

Women in neon green bodysuits exit the subway after allegedly assaulting passengers on the Manhattan subway Video

New York City police released images of four woman who were allegedly part of a group of suspects wearing neon-green bodysuits while attacking two women on a subway train. 

New York City police released images of four woman who were allegedly part of a group of suspects wearing neon-green bodysuits while attacking two women on a subway train.

The other suspects have not been identified. The victims were robbed of a cell phone and a handbag. 

All four live in the Queensbridge Houses, a public housing development in Queens, Essig said. They all have criminal histories, he said. 

Pequero has nine arrests, authorities said, the most in the group. 

The mother of one victim told the New York Post that what happened on the train was "absolutely disgusting" and that the gang in green needs to be held accountable.

"Animals belong behind bars," said the mother, who wished to remain anonymous. "Make an example of them. What happened to the New York City we all loved? Start fixing it now."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.