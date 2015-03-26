Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 22, 2015

NYPD detectives searching evidence in Etan Patz case

By | Associated Press
This May 2012 photo obtained by the Associated Press shows Pedro Hernandez, who has confessed to killing Etan Patz in 1979.

This May 2012 photo obtained by the Associated Press shows Pedro Hernandez, who has confessed to killing Etan Patz in 1979. (AP)

NEW YORK – Detectives in New York City have returned to the site of a former grocery store while investigating the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz.

The 6-year-old boy was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.

The search resumed Friday in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, where the alleged abductor once worked.

Police also searched the site Wednesday. They're not saying what they've found, if anything.

Pedro Hernandez of Maple Shade, N.J., is charged in Etan's death.

Hernandez was a stock clerk at the convenience store when Etan disappeared while heading to school.

A judge declared Etan dead in 2001. His body has never been found.

Prosecutors have said the 51-year-old Hernandez in May admitted killing Patz. His attorney has described Hernandez as bipolar and schizophrenic.