NYPD detectives searching evidence in Etan Patz case

Detectives in New York City have returned to the site of a former grocery store while investigating the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz.

The 6-year-old boy was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.

The search resumed Friday in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, where the alleged abductor once worked.

Police also searched the site Wednesday. They're not saying what they've found, if anything.

Pedro Hernandez of Maple Shade, N.J., is charged in Etan's death.

Hernandez was a stock clerk at the convenience store when Etan disappeared while heading to school.

A judge declared Etan dead in 2001. His body has never been found.

Prosecutors have said the 51-year-old Hernandez in May admitted killing Patz. His attorney has described Hernandez as bipolar and schizophrenic.