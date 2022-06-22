NYC woman being held hostage writes 'please call the police' on Grubhub order, gets rescued

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York woman was rescued after being held hostage using a Grubhub delivery order.

A note sent to The Chipper Truck on Sunday asked for employees to contact the police.

"Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don't make it obvious," the 24-year-old woman wrote.

In a Facebook post, the cafe said the girl was saved early that morning following a five-hour-long hostage situation.

NYPD OFFICER ASSAULTED BY HOMELESS MAN GRABBING FOR COP'S GUN AFTER ADAMS ORDERS SOLO SUBWAY PATROLS

"She ordered a delivery through Grubhub to our restaurant and added this note. Our staff responded immediately and called the police and she got saved," The Chipper Truck said. "I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her."

"A big thank you to the police for their fast response," it wrote.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department's (NYPD) Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI) told Fox News on Wednesday that authorities were alerted to a rape of the victim at approximately 6:20 a.m. EDT.

FORMER FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE ANDREW GILLUM INDICTED ON CONSPIRACY, WIRE FRAUD CHARGES

Just minutes later, 32-year-old Royal Kent was arrested at Pratt Avenue in the Bronx on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and sexual abuse.

It is unclear if Royal has a lawyer, but NBC News reported that he is also accused of another attempted rape earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For May 2022, overall index crime in New York City increased by nearly 28% when compared with the same month last year.

Rape increased by more than 37%, while the number of overall shooting incidents declined.