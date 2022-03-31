NYC woman bites man, pulls knife on him in front of children on subway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman in New York City reportedly pulled a knife on a man and bit him in front of her children just after midnight Thursday on the city's subway.

NYC MAN SHOT POINT-BLANK IN HEAD BY MAN HE'S WALKING WITH ON RESIDENTIAL STREET, VIDEO SHOWS

The 29-year-old woman reportedly assaulted the 50-year-old man on the A, C, E line near Port Authority, Fox 5 reported. She was arrested after the man reported the attack to police at the following subway stop.

LIBERAL CITY FACES GRIM REALITY AFTER DOZENS OF KIDS SHOT IN JUST 3 MONTHS

The attack reportedly happened in front of her two young children, a four-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl. The city's Administration for Children's Services is caring for the children.

The NYPD is currently investigating the assault along with several other subway assault cases Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD reported 143 arrests in the city's subways earlier this month amid a crackdown on crime on public transportation. Additionally, more than 450 people have been removed from trains and stations as the city works to address its homelessness issues.