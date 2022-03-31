Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

NYC woman bites man, pulls knife on him in front of children on subway

The NYPD is currently investigating a string of other subway assaults

By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A woman in New York City reportedly pulled a knife on a man and bit him in front of her children just after midnight Thursday on the city's subway.

The 29-year-old woman reportedly assaulted the 50-year-old man on the A, C, E line near Port Authority, Fox 5 reported. She was arrested after the man reported the attack to police at the following subway stop. 

The attack reportedly happened in front of her two young children, a four-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl. The city's Administration for Children's Services is caring for the children. 

The NYPD is currently investigating the assault along with several other subway assault cases Wednesday. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: People walk through a subway station in Manhattan on January 19, 2022 in New York City. The New York City subway system, the nation's largest, has come under increasing scrutiny following the violent death of a 40-year old woman last week in the Times Square subway station. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: People walk through a subway station in Manhattan on January 19, 2022 in New York City. The New York City subway system, the nation's largest, has come under increasing scrutiny following the violent death of a 40-year old woman last week in the Times Square subway station.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The NYPD reported 143 arrests in the city's subways earlier this month amid a crackdown on crime on public transportation. Additionally, more than 450 people have been removed from trains and stations as the city works to address its homelessness issues. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

