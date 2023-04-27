Expand / Collapse search
New York City
NYC wealthy would pay higher parking tickets under City Council bill

Higher-income NYC residents would be charged at a higher rate than lower-income residents for minor civil violations

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A bill was introduced to the New York City Council Thursday that would make parking fines proportional to income. 

The bill was introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan and would launch a pilot program to create means-based financial penalties for civil transgressions.

"Instead of bankrupting working people while winking at the rich by setting the same fines for everyone, fines should be high enough to discourage people from breaking laws that endanger or inconvenience our neighbors but low enough that they don’t arbitrarily upend anyone’s life," Brannan said, according to the Daily News.

NYC Parking Ticket is seen on vehicle in Manhattan

An orange New York City parking ticket under the windshield wiper of a vehicle in Manhattan. (James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

Though Brannan specifically offered double-parking as an example of the types of violations most suitable to the hypothetical program, a comprehensive list has not been offered.

Car boot is seen on NYC vehicle

A car boot locked to a tire of a car with outstanding parking tickets in Queens, N.Y. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

If successfully passed, the New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings would be responsible for determining the application of the sliding-scale fines.

NYC parking ticket issued in 2012

A traffic officer writes a parking ticket to Melania Trump's driver at the "Good Afternoon America" taping at the ABC Times Square Studios Aug. 29, 2012, in New York City. (Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

"Why should the guy who double-parked his 1988 Toyota pay the same as the guy with the 2024 Bentley?" Brannan told the Daily News.

