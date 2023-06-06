NYC unveils vending machine for drug users, with free crack pipes and Narcan for ODs

New York City health officials on Monday unveiled the city's first public health vending machine, featuring free drug paraphernalia and anti-overdose meds for addicts.

The big blue box was installed in Brooklyn on Monday and will offer potentially life-saving Naloxone to drug users who have overdosed on opioids, along with instructions on how to use the drug. Instead of snacks or sodas, the vending machine also has hygiene kits and safe sex kits for anyone with a New York City ZIP code to claim.

Officials say similar machines in the U.S., Europe and Australia have demonstrated effectiveness at reducing overdose rates and the spread of infectious diseases.

"We are in the midst of an overdose crisis in our city, which is taking a fellow New Yorker from us every three hours and is a major cause of falling life expectancy in NYC," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan in a statement. "But we will continue to fight to keep our neighbors and loved ones alive with care, compassion and action. Public health vending machines are an innovative way to meet people where they are and to put life-saving tools like Naloxone in their hands. We’ll leave no stone unturned until we reverse the trends in opioid-related deaths in our city."

NARCAN VENDING MACHINES ARE THE LATEST WEAPON AGAINST OPIOID OVERDOSES

Overdose deaths in New York City are at historic highs. In 2021, there were 2,668 overdose deaths in NYC, compared with 2,103 in 2020. In 2021, 84% of overdose deaths involved an opioid. Fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, was involved in 80% of all overdose deaths, according to the NYC Department of Health.

Officials said there were 1,370 confirmed overdose deaths in the first half of 2022. They estimate 2022 will be the deadliest year on record for overdoses if that trend continues.

LA COUNTY HANDING OUT FREE PIPES TO SMOKE CRACK, METH, OPIOIDS: REPORT

The vending machine is designed to curb that trend by giving addicts free access to Naloxone, drug-test strips that detect fentanyl, and "Safer Smoking" kits that come with a pipe, mouthpiece and lip balm for smoking crack and crystal meth.

The machine also comes equipped with "Safer Sniffing" kits, condoms, tampons, nicotine gum and first-aid packages, according to the New York Post.

BOSTON’S CRACK PIPE DISTRIBUTION STRATEGY SPARKS BACKLASH AS ‘METHADONE MILE’ CRISIS PERSISTS

The Brooklyn vending machine is the first of four machines that will be installed in neighborhoods that data shows were hit hardest by the opioid crisis, officials said. The vending machine will be hosted by the nonprofit group Serving the Underserved (S:US).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This public health vending machine will be a game-changer for this part of East Brooklyn. With it, we can provide free and easy access to life-saving tools that prevent overdoses, infections, and other health risks associated with substance use. The machine also provides essential items that can improve the quality of life of all New Yorkers, regardless of their income, insurance or housing status," said Perry Perlmutter, interim president and CEO at Services for the UnderServed.

"By installing machines like this one in strategic locations, we are fulfilling our commitment to reducing harm, promoting wellness, and supporting recovery for our most vulnerable communities."