Two NYC teens injured in shooting at Sweet 16 party: cops

Two teenage boys were shot after a large fight broke out at a Sweet 16 party on Staten Island late Friday, police said.

The 16-year-old victims were attending the bash on Harbor Road in Mariners Harbor when someone opened fire at around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One of the teens was shot in the chest, and the other was hit in the right leg, police said.

Both of the victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center and were expected to survive.

The shooter fled the scene and was still on the run early Saturday, leaving a crime scene strewn with cake, disco lights and silver balloons with the number "16" attached to a fence, photos showed.

The victims were among at least five teens injured in shootings in New York City on Friday.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back in St. Mary’s Park in The Bronx at around 6 p.m., by a gunman who fled on a green dirt bike, according to cops.

Earlier, two 18-year-old men suffered bullet wounds in the leg in front of 190-08 110th Road in St. Albans, Queens, when shots rang out around 4:30 p.m, according to the NYPD.

The teens were expected to recover, police said.

No arrests had been made early Saturday.

