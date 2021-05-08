NYC teacher caught sucking topless man's nipple during Zoom class

A spicy slip of the tongue led to a Spanish teacher being yanked from her classes after investigators found she performed an "inappropriate sexual act" during a Zoom lesson.

As students at the prestigious Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science and Engineering remotely watched a "live" class, Amanda K. Fletcher, 37, "appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male" while "gyrating" or "rocking back and forth," according to the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools.

Before that, students watched Fletcher "eating spaghetti" with the shirtless man behind her, the SCI says in a report, dated Oct. 29, 2020, obtained by The Post.

After taking her mouth off the man’s chest, Fletcher "resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet," a student told probers.

Investigators viewed several videos of the incident, which were shared by students on Shapchat and other social media platforms, the report says.

The stunning scene took place on Sept. 30, two weeks after the city Department of Education opened the 2020-21 school year remotely.

The alleged behavior started about 12 minutes before the class ended, while students were still present on the call, the report says.

Fletcher gave no explanation for her alleged conduct. She declined to be interviewed by SCI investigators, and did not return messages from The Post.

"This behavior is absolutely unacceptable," DOE spokeswoman Danielle Filson said.

Fletcher, a DOE teacher since 2007, had taught at the Morningside Heights campus since September 2018. The grade 6–12 school is one of the city’s highest performing.

The DOE "reassigned" Fletcher last October after receiving the SCI report, and "will pursue disciplinary action" against her, Filson said. Fletcher, who made $105,588 last year, remains on the city payroll.

The SCI also urged the DOE to beef up teacher training on "appropriate and acceptable behavior while interacting remotely with students."

Teachers "should exclude non-classroom participants from appearing" during classes, and should not engage in "eating or snacking; smoking, vaping or in any other way using tobacco; and any other activities that might prevent an educator from maintaining total focus on the classroom."

Filson said the DOE imposed "Digital Media Guidelines for Remote Learning" in March 2020. It "reminded school-based staff that virtual classrooms should follow the same protocols as in-person classrooms – e.g. outside individuals are not permitted to walk into a classroom, whether virtual or in-person – and staff must continue to maintain a safe and appropriate learning environment."

