New York City

NYC sucker-punch victim speaks out after hit breaks jaw: ‘Don’t want this to happen again’

Suspect in sucker-punch attack pleaded not guilty, released without bail

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A New York City woman is sharing her story after she was sucker-punched in broad daylight last week, leaving her with a broken jaw and missing teeth.

Dulce Pichardo, 57, spoke to FOX5 New York after she was randomly attacked on Tuesday on Grand Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Prospect Heights.

"That’s why I am here telling my story," Pichardo said through gritted teeth as her mouth remained wired shut due to her broken jaw. "I don’t want this to happen again."

Pichardo said she was walking home from work when she passed by a man who suddenly punched her in the face.

MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING NYC WOMEN, SOUNDING ALARM ON TIKTOK ARRESTED

Dulce Pichardo

Dulce Pichardo, 57, detailed the injuries she suffered during the sudden attack in Brooklyn last week. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

"As soon as I passed, he hit me very strongly … he didn’t say anything," she told the station. "I was bleeding a lot – it hurts – I knew something was broken – because I feel it."

Dulce Pichardo injuries

Dulce Pichardo said she suffered a broken jaw and lost teeth that led to permanent nerve damage when a man sucker-punched her in Brooklyn last week. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

Pichardo said that the single strike not only broke her jaw, but also knocked out teeth and left her with permanent nerve damage.

She ran to her family’s restaurant and told her brother, Fausto, what had happened. Fausto ran after the suspect, but says the man denied hitting Pichardo.

sucker-punch in New York City

A man appears to strike Pichardo while she walked past him on a sidewalk. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

Police arrived after someone called 911 and arrested the man, who was identified as 33-year-old Franz Jeudy.

WIFE OF SLAIN NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER DELIVERS EMOTIONAL EULOGY AS THOUSANDS ATTEND FUNERAL

sucker-punch in New York City

The suspect was later arrested and charged in connection to the incident. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

Jeudy was charged with assault and harassment, though the station reported that he pleaded not guilty and was released without bail. He is due in court in May.

The incident is one of a string of similar attacks against women that have recently occurred in New York City. 

Within the last two weeks, several young, female victims have posted on TikTok about the terrifying moments when they were approached by strangers and hit.

One suspect, identified as 40-year-old Skiboky Stora, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault in connection to one case involving a 25-year-old woman who was struck in the head and injured on March 25.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.