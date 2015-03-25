NYC subway shoving suspect says she killed victim because she was angry, having a bad day

A disturbed woman accused of shoving a man in front of a New York City subway train to his death last month says she did it because she was having a bad day.

Erika Menendez spoke to The New York Post (http://bit.ly/U8e2xz ) on Friday at the city jail where she is awaiting trial in the killing.

Menendez tells the newspaper her "mind was just racing" the day of the attack.

She says, "I was homeless. I was hungry. I was fighting with my boyfriend. He came running up the stairs, and I just got up and pushed him."

Menendez says she picked her victim because of his ethnicity.

Slain 46-year-old Indian immigrant Sunando Sen was Hindu. Menendez says she has "been beating up Muslims and Hindus for a long time."

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com