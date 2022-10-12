Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James misses court appearance, judge sends US Marshals

Frank James, 63, was being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Brooklyn subway shooter either a disturbed individual or horrible criminal: Safir Video

Brooklyn subway shooter either a disturbed individual or horrible criminal: Safir

Former NYPD commissioner Howard Safir on what really disturbs him about New York City crime on ‘Your World.’

Suspected New York City subway mass shooter Frank Robert James missed his federal court date Wednesday, records show, prompting the judge to order U.S. Marshals to "use all necessary force" to drag him from a federal holding cell to the hearing.

James, 63, was being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn – but missed the court date anyway.

That prompted Judge William Kuntz, of the Eastern District of New York, to sign a force order instructing Marshals to drag him into court by 1 p.m. that day.

"This isn’t a high school prom invitation," Kuntz told James’ federal public defenders, according to the New York Post. "This is an order of the court to be here."

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: PERSON OF INTEREST FRANK JAMES POSTED RACIST RANTS TO YOUTUBE FOR YEARS

New York City Police, left, and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense.

New York City Police, left, and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

When James finally arrived, his lawyers apologized and said he wasn’t feeling well, according to the paper. Kuntz then reportedly denied the defense’s request to delay the start of James’ trial, which is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2023.

James is facing federal terror charges in connection with an April attack on a Brooklyn subway car, in which he allegedly shot 10 people, all of whom survived.

Nineteen more were injured in the chaos, according to investigators, and a frantic rush to get off at the next platform.

Wearing a bright nylon safety vest and gas mask, he allegedly opened a smoke canister and fired off at least 33 rounds from a 9 mm Glock handgun as the Manhattan-bound N train pulled into the station around 8:25 a.m. on April 12, police said.

NY 'GREEN GOBLIN' SUBWAY ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED, RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL

Police released these surveillance images showing Frank James entering the Kings HIghway subway station in Gravesend, Brooklyn, shortly before the attack on a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park Tuesday morning.

Police released these surveillance images showing Frank James entering the Kings HIghway subway station in Gravesend, Brooklyn, shortly before the attack on a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park Tuesday morning. (NYPD)

They recovered the weapon and other items they believed he abandoned in the car, including smoke bombs, a hatchet and extra magazines.

But James remained at large until the next day, when witnesses spotted him walking down a Manhattan sidewalk in broad daylight and called 911.

