NYC subway conductor makes tragic discovery on train: dead woman

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine a woman's cause of death after her body was found on a subway train, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call at the Jamaica-179 Street Station, where they found an "unconscious, unresponsive and unidentified adult female" on a northbound F train, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Emergency Medical Services assisted and declared the woman dead on scene. She is possibly homeless, and between 50 and 60 years old, the New York Post reports.

She was found while a conductor was doing a walk-through at the train's first stop in the Queens borough, police told the media outlet. The woman had no signs of trauma, the Post said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues, the NYPD said.

Amid a flurry of high-profile crime stories , New York City subway riders have voiced concerns about their safety, suggesting that violence on train cars is becoming a looming issue in the Big Apple.

"You never know what can actually happen in these subway systems," Haisley, born and raised in Brooklyn, told Fox News Digital.

Haisley suggested that an influx of people into New York City, as well as progressive crime policies, are mainly to blame for subway crimes. He specifically called out New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for failing to address issues with prison and bail reforms.

"We never feel safe in the subway at all," a female subway rider told Fox News Digital.

Citing issues with homelessness and a recent incident in which a Guatemalan migrant was arrested in connection to the death of a woman who was lit on fire , the subway rider said that people now have a lot of fear when riding mass transit.

