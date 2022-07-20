NYC shooting: Gunman shoots four people, including teen victim in the head, police say
Video of the Brooklyn shooting shows a suspected gunman running before pulling out a gun and opening fire on four people, the New York Police Department said
The New York Police Department is searching for a gunman who shot four people in Brooklyn, including a teenager in the head.
Gunfire erupted in Brownsville around 8 p.m. Sunday, the NYPD said. The suspect got into a fight and pulled out a gun before he opened fire, police said.
A 16-year-old was shot in the head. A 24-year-old was struck in the stomach and a 59-year-old in the leg. All were taken to hospitals.
SOFT-ON-CRIME CRIMINAL JUSTICE IS ‘DISGUSTING,’ A ‘FAILED SOCIAL EXPERIMENT’" GAMALDI
A fourth victim, age 34, had a graze wound on his back but did not seek treatment.
The older two victims were not the intended target, police said. Video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows a suspect running before turning around and firing a gun.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
One victim was hit and is seen falling to the ground. The gunman appeared to flee on a scooter or motorbike.