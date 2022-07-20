Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

NYC shooting: Gunman shoots four people, including teen victim in the head, police say

Video of the Brooklyn shooting shows a suspected gunman running before pulling out a gun and opening fire on four people, the New York Police Department said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The New York Police Department is searching for a gunman who shot four people in Brooklyn, including a teenager in the head. 

Gunfire erupted in Brownsville around 8 p.m. Sunday, the NYPD said. The suspect got into a fight and pulled out a gun before he opened fire, police said. 

A 16-year-old was shot in the head. A 24-year-old was struck in the stomach and a 59-year-old in the leg. All were taken to hospitals.

SOFT-ON-CRIME CRIMINAL JUSTICE IS ‘DISGUSTING,’ A ‘FAILED SOCIAL EXPERIMENT’" GAMALDI

A suspect gunman who shot four people in New York City over the weekend is seen on security video, police said.  (NYPD )

A fourth victim, age 34, had a graze wound on his back but did not seek treatment.

The older two victims were not the intended target, police said. Video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows a suspect running before turning around and firing a gun

One victim was hit and is seen falling to the ground. The gunman appeared to flee on a scooter or motorbike.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.