NYC shooting: Gunman shoots four people, including teen victim in the head, police say

The New York Police Department is searching for a gunman who shot four people in Brooklyn, including a teenager in the head.

Gunfire erupted in Brownsville around 8 p.m. Sunday, the NYPD said. The suspect got into a fight and pulled out a gun before he opened fire, police said.

A 16-year-old was shot in the head. A 24-year-old was struck in the stomach and a 59-year-old in the leg. All were taken to hospitals.

A fourth victim, age 34, had a graze wound on his back but did not seek treatment.

The older two victims were not the intended target, police said. Video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows a suspect running before turning around and firing a gun.

One victim was hit and is seen falling to the ground. The gunman appeared to flee on a scooter or motorbike.