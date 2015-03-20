Expand / Collapse search
November 23, 2015

NYC police boss: More dialogue, less rhetoric needed to reduce tension between police, public

By | Associated Press
    Police officers turn their backs as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the funeral of New York City police officer Rafael Ramos in the Glendale section of Queens, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014, in New York. Ramos and his partner, officer Wenjian Liu, were killed Dec. 20 as they sat in their patrol car on a Brooklyn street. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, later killed himself.

    Justin Ramos, the son of slain New York City police officer Rafael Ramos, left, is comforted by his mother, Maritza Ramos, following funeral services at Christ Tabernacle Church, in the Glendale section of Queens, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014, in New York. Ramos and his partner, officer Wenjian Liu, were killed Dec. 20 as they sat in their patrol car on a Brooklyn street. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, later killed himself. Also pictured is officer Ramos' other son, Jaden Ramos, bottom.

    Pallbearers carry the casket of New York City police officer Rafael Ramos following funeral services at Christ Tabernacle Church, in the Glendale section of Queens, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014, in New York. Ramos and his partner, officer Wenjian Liu, were killed Dec. 20 as they sat in their patrol car on a Brooklyn street. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, later killed himself.

NEW YORK – New York City's police commissioner says it was "very inappropriate" for officers to turn their backs on the mayor in a sign of disrespect as he spoke at an officer's funeral.

Commissioner William Bratton defended Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation." He says de Blasio is "totally supportive" of officers.

On Saturday, hundreds of police officers standing outside the church where Officer Rafael Ramos' funeral was held turned their backs as de Blasio eulogized him.

Ramos and his partner were shot and killed a week ago in a brazen daylight attack on their patrol car. The mayor has been portrayed by some critics as too supportive of protesters who've been criticizing police.