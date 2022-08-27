NYC police arrest 18-year-old suspect in violent mugging of off-duty officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City authorities on Friday arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect in connection to the violent mugging of an off-duty officer on Tuesday.

Authorities charged Oshawn Logan with four counts of robbery, two counts gang assault, two counts or assault and grand larceny in connection to the violent mugging of the off-duty New York Police Department officer identified by FOX 5 New York as 48-year-old Muhammed Chowdhury.

"NYC police officers and our @NYCPDDEA brothers and sisters are doing our job," the New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) said in a Saturday tweet in response to news of the arrest. "We won’t stop until every member of this gang is in handcuffs. Now the Bronx DA & courts need to do theirs. Under NO CIRCUMSTANCES should this perp wind up back on the streets."

NYPD said earlier this week that they were searching for four suspects tired to a string of 19 armed-robbery incidents in the Bronx over the month of August, according to police.

"The investigation remains ongoing in regard to the other incidents in the pattern," NYPD said in a Friday news alert.

Chowdhury was jogging by 823 Olmstead Avenue in the Bronx around 10:30 a.m. when three suspects got out of a black Honda sedan that the fourth suspect was driving and approached the victim.

The male suspects repeatedly struck him in the head and then removed his cellphone, car keys and wallet, according to NYPD.

The 18-year NYPD veteran reportedly sustained injuries to the head, including a "fractured skull and brain bleeding," the Department said in a news alert. Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital after the incident in critical but stable condition.

Nadira Sherin, Chowdhury's wife, told PIX11 News on Wednesday that the officer is in a medically induced coma.

"He took pride in his work, serving the city. And in return, he’s in the hospital," she told the outlet.

Total violent crime across the city is up about 36% compared to last year and more than 36% compared to 2020. The increase is driven largely by a 47% increase in grand larceny, or theft of personal property, and a nearly 40% increase in robbery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the robberies or robbery pattern to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tipsters can also submit information on https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones and Melissa Summers contributed to this report.


