NYC pharma exec cause of death revealed after millionaire ordered back to prison for killing of autistic son

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The cause of death for Gigi Jordan, the multimillionaire pharmaceutical executive convicted of killing her 8-year-old autistic son inside an upscale New York City hotel room, was revealed on Wednesday.

Jordan, 62, was found dead on Dec. 30 inside the Brooklyn home she rented at around 12:30 a.m. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor had issued an order hours earlier revoking Jordan’s bail. On Wednesday, the manner of death was ruled a suicide, according to reports.

The cause of death was "asphyxia by covering of head with plastic bag and displacement of oxygen by nitrogen gas," the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled, according to the New York Post.

The 62-year-old was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 in connection to the death of her son, Jude Mirra.

The socialite from Belgium allegedly admitted to using a syringe to plunge a lethal cocktail of painkillers, tranquilizers and sleeping pills mixed with alcohol and orange juice down the boy’s throat inside their $2,300-a-night suite at the luxury Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan in February 2010.

Part of her defense was that she intended a murder-suicide, as Jordan had also ingested several medications and contacted a relative, who reportedly alerted authorities.

During her weeks-long Manhattan Supreme Court trial, Jordan’s defense claimed the woman admitted to killing the boy because she was afraid her ex-husband was going to murder him. But prosecutors argued that as her autistic son was dying, she used her laptop to pull $125,000 from his trust fund, New York Daily News reported.

She was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

After a decade behind bars, a Manhattan federal judge in 2020 granted $250,000 bond for Jordan but ordered that the millionaire remain on home confinement amid her appeals for a new trial. Her request centered on a legal technicality, citing 15 minutes during which the courtroom was briefly closed to the public during her trial.

Lower courts have maintained that Jordan’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial was not infringed upon.

Hours before Jordan was found dead, Sotomayor reversed course on a Dec. 20 decision, effectively ordering Jordan to return to prison while the appeal process played out in a higher court.