New York
Published

NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 after waking up with 'raspy voice'

Adams took a COVID-19 test after waking up with a 'raspy voice'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement.

Adams woke up with a "raspy voice" on Sunday and decided to take a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

A statement from Adams' office states that the mayor does not have any other COVID-19 symptoms.

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2022. 

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2022.  (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

