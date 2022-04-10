NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 after waking up with 'raspy voice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement.

Adams woke up with a "raspy voice" on Sunday and decided to take a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

A statement from Adams' office states that the mayor does not have any other COVID-19 symptoms.

