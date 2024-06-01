House Dem who challenged Biden in primary calls on Gov. Hochul to pardon Trump for 'good of the country'

A House Democrat who previously posed a primary challenge to President Biden called for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to pardon former President Donald Trump for "the good of the country," insisting his conviction is only helping the presumptive Republican nominee's campaign.

"Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim," Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., wrote in a post to X on Friday. "@GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country."

In a follow-up post to social media on Saturday, Phillips wrote: "You think pardoning is stupid? Making him a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid. (Election charges are entirely different.)"

"It’s energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost," Phillips added.

TRUMP TURNS CONVICTION INTO CASH, SPOTLIGHTS RECORD FUNDRAISING IN WAKE OF GUILTY VERDICT

Phillips' remarks about the "record" fundraising came after the Trump campaign announced Friday evening that it had raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours after Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial in New York City.

The campaign, as reported by Fox News Digital, had previously announced it had hauled in $34.8 million in fundraising from 6 p.m. ET to midnight on Thursday, immediately after the verdict in the case was made public.

The campaign touted that the fundraising was "nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform" and emphasized that the guilty verdicts "have awakened the MAGA movement like never before."

Hochul's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Phillips' plea for a pardon.

BIDEN URGES RESPECT FOR LEGAL SYSTEM AFTER TRUMP CONVICTION WHILE PUBLICLY FLOUTING SCOTUS RULINGS

"I think the New York cases, if anything, may have backfired against those who thought that it would be the salvation. But I don't think the New York cases are exactly what Democrats were hoping they would be," Phillips told CNN's Manu Raju.

Phillips launched an unsuccessful primary challenge against Biden in October. He dropped out of the race in March, saying it "is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be."

"I ask you join me in mobilizing, energizing, and doing everything you can to help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House. That's Joe Biden," he added at the time.

Trump has been aiming to close his fundraising gap with Biden. In April, his campaign and the Republican National Committee for the first time out-raised the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Trump has stepped up his fundraising , the Biden campaign still enjoyed an $84 million to $49 million cash-on-hand advantage at the end of April.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.