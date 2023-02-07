Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC man opens fire during attempted jewelry store robbery, leaves empty-handed, video shows

Suspect wounded 24-year-old worker at A&M jewelry store in Brooklyn, New York

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A man is wanted in New York City after entering a jewelry store and opening fire during an attempted robbery in broad daylight on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the A&M jewelry store on 5th Avenue in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police shared surveillance footage of the unidentified male entering the store with a gun drawn and immediately firing toward the counter. He can then be seen quickly walking out without appearing to take anything.

Investigators said the man had demanded store property while shooting inside the store. 

Police said the suspect wounded a 24-year-old worker at the A&amp;M jewelry store in Brooklyn, New York.

Police said the suspect wounded a 24-year-old worker at the A&M jewelry store in Brooklyn, New York. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The suspect wounded a 24-year-old employee, who suffered a graze to his torso, officials said.

Police said the suspect demanded items from the store while shooting.

Police said the suspect demanded items from the store while shooting. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Authorities asked for anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Police are searching for the individual pictured above in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday afternoon.

Police are searching for the individual pictured above in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday afternoon. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

As of Sunday, there have been 1,525 citywide robberies reported year-to-date – a 6.3% increase compared with the same period last year, according to publicly available NYPD crime data.

There have been 97 shooting victims and 83 shooting incidents reported so far this year, both down about 23% and 27%, respectively, from the prior year, the statistics show.