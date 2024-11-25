NYC man, 73, plunges to his death while trying to escape early morning apartment burglary

An elderly New York City man fell to his death after climbing out of a window to escape a home invasion over the weekend.

The incident happened in Washington Heights near 161st Street and Broadway at about 4:40 a.m. on Saturday when three burglars broke into an apartment. One suspect had scaled a fire escape and climbed through a window before letting in the two others, according to the New York Post and NBC 4.

The burglars tied up a 40-year-old man before stealing a gold chain valued around $8,000 and about $200 in cash, New York City police said, according to reports.

During the burglary, the man's father, 73-year-old Jacinto Remigo, fell from the sixth-floor apartment window onto construction scaffolding, police said via NBC 4.

Remigo was transported to Harlem Hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate how he fell from the apartment.

A neighbor and friend of the victim, Heriberto Garcia, told NBC 4 that he observed Remigo climb out of the window and fall after reaching a small ledge to reach another window and being stopped by an air conditioner.

Police are still searching for the suspects and descriptions have not been released as of Monday morning.