NYC jury convicts man of 2nd degree murder in shooting of police officer

A man accused of firing the shot that killed a New York City police officer during a robbery gone wrong has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

The verdict for Lamont Pride was issued Monday in Brooklyn. He was found not guilty of the most serious charge, alleging he intentionally killed the officer.

Prosecutors say Pride and four others plotted to rob a drug dealer on Dec. 12, 2011, but were interrupted when police were called.

Officer Peter Figoski and his partner were acting as backup when they went inside the basement apartment.

Pride admitted he had a gun but said he didn't mean to shoot anyone.

A second jury is still hearing the case of defendant Michael Velez. He's accused of driving the getaway car.