NYC hit-and-run crash kills 3-month-old baby, leaves mom pushing stroller in critical condition: police

One of the latest hit-and-run crashes in New York City killed a three-month-old girl being pushed in her stroller by her mother, who was injured along with another pedestrian in Brooklyn Saturday.

The incident happened at 6:19 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Gates Ave. and Vanderbilt Ave. in Clinton Hill when a Honda Civic driving against the flow of traffic collided with another Honda Civic, and the two vehicles careened onto the sidewalk, striking a 33-year-old woman, her three-month-old daughter, and a third person, a 36-year-old male, an NYPD spokesman told Fox News. It was unclear whether the man was related to the mother and baby of if he was just another pedestrian on the street. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The driver of the Honda Civic initially traveling against the flow of the traffic hopped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, the spokesman said. He then attempted to hijack another vehicle before he was taken into custody. The suspect has since been identified as Tyrik Mott, Fox News has learned.

The three month year old girl was transported to Brooklyn Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her mother was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery Saturday night. The male injured was treated at Brooklyn Hospital.

Images shared by the New York Post show the two damage Hondas hopped over a curb, as a stroller remains abandoned on the sidewalk.

Charges against Mott include attempted grand larceny, attempted robbery, resisting arrest, obstruction of government administration, and attempted unauthorized use of vehicle. He will also likely face vehicular homicide charges, which are currently pending, the spokesman said.

The 49-year-old female driver of the other Honda Civic Mott collided into suffered minor injuries and was treated at New York - Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.