NYC DA nixes prosecution in St. Patrick's Cathedral vandalism case: reports

New York City prosecutors have declined to prosecute a man who police say helped two women vandalize St. Patrick’s Cathedral amid George Floyd protests, according to reports.

Yadir Avila Rosas, 26, of Queens, was apprehended in the case early Saturday, the New York Post reports.

But his arraignment Saturday afternoon never took place at the discretion of prosecutors in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, according to the paper.

The NYPD says the cathedral in midtown Manhattan was vandalized by two women on May 30 with cans of spray paint. Police say they marked up a corner of the famous house of worship with expletives and slogans.

Rosas was accused of being their wheelman, according to the paper. Police had charged him with criminal mischief in the third degree and making graffiti.

The two women are still being sought.

A request Sunday for comment was not immediately returned by the Manhattan DA's office.