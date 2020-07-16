NYPD searches for man in attack on woman pushing baby in stroller

Police in New York City are searching for a man seen in a disturbing video allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend as she was pushing their infant son in a stroller.

Investigators told Fox5 NY that Carlos Gonzales, the suspect, was walking with the 21-year-old victim when the two got into an argument Tuesday night in the city’s Bronx borough.

Gonzales then placed her in a chokehold, dragged her to the ground and stabbed her before fleeing the scene, police said.

NYPD SEEKS MAN WHO ATTACKED POLICE WITH WOODEN OBJECT DURING BROOKLYN BRIDGE PROTEST

Surveillance footage of the attack shows the stroller being tipped over during the struggle – sending the child careening onto the sidewalk.

The infant and mother were both sent to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gonzales, a 25-year-old from Manhattan, was last seen wearing yellow shorts, a white T-shirt and white sneakers, according to Fox5 NY.

Police also say he is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and has long black hair that he wears in braids.