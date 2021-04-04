Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC ambulance crash leaves 9 injured, 1 critically: video

The ambulance was carrying a 95-year-old woman with a heart condition and her son, among others

By Tina Moore , David Meyer | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Surveillance video shows a car striking an ambulance in Brooklyn on Sunday, leaving nine people injured, one critically, officials said.

The ambulance was carrying a 95-year-old woman with a heart condition and her son, among others, WPIX reported.

ANDREW YANG KICKS OFF NYC MAYORAL BID, CALLS FOR UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue in Flatlands, cops said.

In the footage, the sedan appears to strike the ambulance from the right. Photos of the crash’s aftermath show the emergency vehicle turned over on its side and the Nissan Maxima lying in the distance with its entire front engine smashed in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nine people were injured in the accident, one critically, officials said. Seven people were rushed to area hospitals.

To read more from The New York Post, click here

Your Money