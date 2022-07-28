NY woman killed by late stepson's pit bull

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 70-year-old woman was fatally mauled in her backyard on Long Island by a dog that had belonged to her late stepson, according to police.

Nassau County police officers responded to a call early Wednesday afternoon from a man who said his wife was being attacked at their home in suburban Albertson, just east of New York City. The 7-year-old pit bull turned on a responding officer, who fatally shot the dog.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DALLAS 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL REPORTEDLY DIES FROM A MULTIPLE-DOG ATTACK

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters at the scene Wednesday that the pit bull had been owned by the woman’s stepson, who died weeks ago in a motorcycle crash.

ALABAMA WOMAN KILLED BY DOGS WHILE INVESTIGATING DOG ATTACK, OWNER ARRESTED: SHERIFF

Ryder said it was unclear why the pit bull attacked the woman.