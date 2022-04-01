Notorious NY mob hit man who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted hit man for organized criminals is on the loose after a baffling escape from an Orlando prison.

Dominic Taddeo, notorious among New York's mafia, escaped federal custody after successfully fleeing the medium-security prison in which he was held. Taddeo was convicted in 1992 for the murder of three individuals on behalf of the mafia, according to local outlet The Democrat & Chronicle. He also attempted to murder two others.

"Escaped On: 03/28/2022," his Federal Bureau of Prisons criminal record currently states.

Taddeo, 64, only had one more year to serve before his sentence expired. He was being held as the Residential Reentry Management center in Orlando.

According to his records, Taddeo was approved for a medical appointment on March 28 – consistent with his recent appeals to prison officials for compassionate release on the grounds of health issues.

Taddeo did not return from the appointment.

Taddeo had a relatively clean disciplinary record while in prison, according to reports. He also was noted to have utilized various prison programs for education and self-improvement while behind bars.