NY first responders rescue driver from car that crashed into reservoir, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York State police have released video showing officers and firefighters rescue a driver trapped inside a sinking car that crashed into a reservoir last week.

The rescue happened on May 9 in Le Ray, a town about 30 miles from the Canadian border.

FLORIDA POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF GOOD SAMARITANS RACING TO RESCUE WOMAN WHO HAD MEDICAL EMERGENCY WHILE DRIVING

Body camera video shows state troopers and members of the Evans Mills Fire Department working to pull the woman from the partially submerged vehicle as it begins to sink.

Assistant Fire Chief John Russel had broken the rear window of the vehicle and climbed inside when it began to sink, WWNY-TV reported.

"Hey! Chief, get out, get out! Chief, get out!" someone can be heard yelling.

Trooper Christopher Hardy can be seen climbing onto the roof of the sinking vehicle as Russel exits the rear window before it goes underwater.

Hardy and Russel break the glass of the vehicle’s moon roof and drag the woman to safety before the SUV can sink any further.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver, a 61-year-old woman, was treated at Samaritan Medical Center for hypothermia and minor lacerations, the outlet reported.

Police told the station that the woman was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She has since been charged with DWI, speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation.