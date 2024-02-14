Numerous members, associates of violent Boston gang face racketeering, drug trafficking and other charges

Over 40 members and associates of a violent Boston gang allegedly responsible for multiple murders, racketeering, COVID loan fraud and other crimes were arrested on Wednesday during an operation involving federal and local agencies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, led by Joshua S. Levy, announced the crack-down on Wednesday, following a two-year investigation into gang violence in Boston.

In a press release, Levy’s office said the Heath Street Gang operates out of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, which is a public housing development in Jamaica Plain.

The gang was formed in the 1980s, the release read, and is alleged to have over 150 members and to have been involved in violent acts to protect and preserve the gang’s power, territory and reputation.

ILLEGAL MASTERMINDS OF NYC ROBBERY RING HACKED BANK APPS, RESOLD STOLEN PHONES OVERSEAS

Charging documents claim that in addition to Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy crimes, members and associates are implicated in numerous murders, attempted murders and shootings largely targeting rival gang members and associates of other Boston-based gangs, including the H-Block and Mission Hill gangs.

One shooting Heath Street gang members allegedly took part in, officials said, targeted rivals in the Mission Hill Gang’s territory in October 2016, and resulted in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl who was severely injured.

In an incident in 2021, a juvenile Heath Street member or associate allegedly committed murder in the Mission Hill Gang’s territory, which Levy’s office said is common, as the Heath Street gang is accused of recruiting juveniles in the apartment development to join the gang and participate in crimes.

FBI FEARS VENEZUELA MIGRANT GANG MEMBERS COULD POTENTIALLY TEAM UP WITH MS-13 KILLERS

Levy’s office also alleges that the Heath Street Gang requires younger prospects to commit acts as part of their initiation, and they are rewarded with appearances in songs or videos made by the gang to assert and affirm gang membership, brag about violent acts and threaten rival gangs.

The gang members are alleged to have assaulted numerous law enforcement officers, as well.

The apartment development where the gang is based has been used for drug trafficking for many years, Levy’s office said, and members have established drug distribution networks throughout Massachusetts, Maine and California.

FUGITIVE ACCUSED OF KILLING MASSACHUSETTS GIRLFRIEND IS RE-ARRESTED IN KENYA AFTER ESCAPING POLICE CUSTODY

Some of the drug activity and deals are facilitated through social media platforms, the attorney’s office alleges, and includes the distribution of fentanyl, fentanyl pills, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.

Since about 2019, the group has openly stolen merchandise from stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and engaged in unemployment fraud using the CARES Act Loan, according to charging documents.

If convicted, suspects charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and robbery could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for each count.

Suspects convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition could get up to 10 years or 15 years for offenses committed after June 25, 2022, and at least five years, and up to life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent or drug trafficking crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joining Levy during the announcement was Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox; James M. Ferguson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and Michael J. Krol of Homeland Security Investigations.