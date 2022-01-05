Northwest to see more stormy weather, snow

The Northwest is getting socked with more heavy rain and mountain snow as several storm systems push inland over the next few days.

Some areas could get 4 feet of new snow in the higher elevations across the Cascades into the northern and central Rockies.

A separate storm strengthening over the northern Plains will bring a quick hit of snow and strong winds into the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Blizzard conditions are expected for the Dakotas into Minnesota.

Dangerous cold air will arrive behind this system with sub-zero daytime temperatures for the Plains and that will spread south and east.

Meanwhile, a new storm is forecast to develop along that arctic cold front in the South.

This will become a pretty impressive storm and track along the East Coast bringing the risk for heavy snow, ice, strong winds and very cold temperatures.

This will also impact areas that are still digging out from over a foot of snow in the Mid-Atlantic.