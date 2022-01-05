Expand / Collapse search
Northwest to see more stormy weather, snow

Storm over northern Plains will bring snow, strong winds to Midwest and Great Lakes

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
National weather forecast for January 5

National weather forecast for January 5

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

The Northwest is getting socked with more heavy rain and mountain snow as several storm systems push inland over the next few days.  

INTERSTATE 95 TRAFFIC JAM: VIRGINIA AUTHORITIES SAY RAIN BEFORE SNOW PREVENTED PRETREATMENT WITH ICE MELT

Some areas could get 4 feet of new snow in the higher elevations across the Cascades into the northern and central Rockies.

Winter weather alerts for Northwest

Winter weather alerts for Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

A separate storm strengthening over the northern Plains will bring a quick hit of snow and strong winds into the Midwest and Great Lakes.  

Blizzard conditions are expected for the Dakotas into Minnesota.  

Snow still to come for Dakotas into Minnesota

Snow still to come for Dakotas into Minnesota (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous cold air will arrive behind this system with sub-zero daytime temperatures for the Plains and that will spread south and east.

Wind chill alerts through Thursday afternoon

Wind chill alerts through Thursday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a new storm is forecast to develop along that arctic cold front in the South.  

This will become a pretty impressive storm and track along the East Coast bringing the risk for heavy snow, ice, strong winds and very cold temperatures.  

Northeast late week storm set-up

Northeast late week storm set-up (Credit: Fox News)

Northeast snow potential

Northeast snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

This will also impact areas that are still digging out from over a foot of snow in the Mid-Atlantic.

