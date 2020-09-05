Northeastern U dismisses 11 students for violating coronavirus rules with party

Eleven first-year Northeastern University students have been kicked out of the Boston college for violating coronavirus social distancing rules.

Staffers found the students partying in a room at a Boston hotel near campus that has been converted into a temporary dorm, according to reports.

Northeastern has barred students from holding large parties in their rooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA GRAD STUDENTS PROTEST RETURN TO CAMPUS AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

The university evicted the students from the hotel, giving them 24 hours to get out and ordering them to undergo coronavirus testing.

The college is also keeping the $36,500 each student paid in tuition, according to The Boston Globe.

The students can return to school in the spring, the paper reported. They can also appeal the dismissals.

Other U.S. colleges have meted out suspensions to students violating virus restrictions upon their return to school. Some have shuttered campuses again and moved to online classes to control outbreaks.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LATEST SCHOOL TO CANCEL NEARLY ALL IN-PERSON CLASSES FOR FALL SEMESTER AFTER CORONAVIRUS SPIKE

“Northeastern and its community of students, faculty, and staff take violations of health and safety protocols very seriously,” Vice Chancellor Madeleine Estabrook said. “Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential.”

Estabrook said those who do not follow the guidelines, including wearing masks, avoiding parties and other gatherings, practicing healthy distancing, washing hands and getting tested, are putting everyone else at risk.

The dismissed students were enrolled in a one-semester study-abroad program. Students were given the option of staying in Boston due to coronavirus.

Sophomore Sofia Hassan told Fox 25 Boston the rules were clear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s fair because there was a strict set of guidelines we have to follow. and it clearly says if we are at a party or have more than 10 people we will get suspended or dismissed,” she said.