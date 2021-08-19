Northeast being hit with remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Fred will move through New York and interior New England on Thursday.

Flood advisories have been issued across this region, while rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

Hurricane Grace made landfall near Tulum, Mexico early Thursday.

NEW YORK SHARK SIGHTINGS PROMPT NEW FLAG WARNINGS AT BEACHES

That storm will reenter the Gulf of Mexico before making another landfall in central Mexico towards the end of the weekend.

Also in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin, Tropical Storm Henri continues to strengthen.

The storm is currently several hundred miles south of Bermuda, but is expected to turn and run up the east coast through the weekend.

While not currently forecast, landfall along the east coast by Sunday or Monday is still not out of the question.

In the western third of the country, a potent cold front is settling in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High temperatures should be 10 to 20 degrees below normal for the Central Great Basin into the northern Rockies and northern High Plains.

Ahead of this front, temperatures will be in the 90s for portions of the Dakotas and Minnesota.