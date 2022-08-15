Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota
Published

North Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November

ND citizens attempted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2020 before COVID halted the effort

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November.

The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.

The organization’s campaign manager, David Owen, has said the extra signatures show broad support for legalization.

KY NEW MEDICAL MARIJUANA PANEL HOSTS FIRST MEETING

The New Approach initiative would allow people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. Public consumption of marijuana would not allowed under the proposed provision.

A mature marijuana plant begins to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, California. North Dakota will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November.

A mature marijuana plant begins to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, California. North Dakota will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The measure would also establish policies to regulate retail stores, cultivators, and other types of marijuana businesses.

DEMOCRATIC SENATORS HIT BIDEN FOR 'EXTRAORDINARILY DISAPPOINTING' STANCE ON MARIJUANA

A similar effort failed in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hampered the group’s effort at gathering signatures.

Marijuana was a major topic in the Republican-controlled Legislature last year. State representatives brought bills to legalize and tax the drug, but the Senate killed the bills that were passed by the House.

CANNABIS USERS ARE AT GREATER RISK FOR EMERGENCY AND INPATIENT CARE: STUDY

North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in 2016.