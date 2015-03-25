North Dakota bishop exposes 100s of churchgoers to hepatitis A virus; health advisory issued

The bishop of the Fargo Catholic Diocese might have exposed hundreds of church members in Fargo and Jamestown to the hepatitis A virus in late September and early October.

The state Health Department has issued an advisory of exposure for anyone who was served communion at services attended by Bishop John Folda at four churches during that time. State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell says the risk of transmission is low.

The virus is rarely deadly but can cause serious liver problems. Symptoms include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea and abdominal discomfort.

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted through exposure to an infected person or through contaminated food or drinks. The diocese says Folda contracted the virus while attending a conference for newly ordained bishops in Italy last month.