Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina town's finance director pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000

Spring Lake NC finance director wrote checks from the town’s bank accounts for her personal use

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town, federal prosecutors announced.

The office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, who served as the finance director for Spring Lake, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft, The Fayetteville Observer reported. She could face up to 12 years in prison at sentencing. A date wasn’t immediately available.

Tucker wrote checks from the town’s bank accounts for her personal use, forging the signatures of other town officials, including the mayor and town manager, officials said. Tucker’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

NORTH CAROLINA'S LOTTERY NUMBERS FOR THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Spring Lake, North Carolina's finance director has pleaded guilty to embezzling $500,000 from the town.

Spring Lake, North Carolina's finance director has pleaded guilty to embezzling $500,000 from the town.

NORTH CAROLINA DOUBLE MURDER: FAMILIES OF DEVIN CLARK, LYRIC WOODS TO SAY FINAL GOODBYES

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said his office is seeking to have Tucker forfeit years of government service, which would reduce her pension.

Tucker had control of the town’s bank accounts and hid her transactions by keeping them out of the town’s financial books, State Auditor Beth Wood said. The town wasn’t conducting routine audits, but when someone noticed something amiss, Wood’s auditors stepped in, she said.

NC SENATE RACE: STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT GROUP ABANDONS DEMOCRAT BEASLEY OVER 'DEFUND POLICE ACTIVISTS' SUPPORT

Spring Lake’s finances are now under strict supervision from the North Carolina Local Government Commission.


 