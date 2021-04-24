Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina protest over Andrew Brown shooting death declared ‘unlawful assembly’: report

About 100 people gathered to protest recent police shootings of Black people, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Rioters pulled barricades and overturned trash cans in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday night, prompting authorities to declare an unlawful assembly, according to a report.

About 100 people had gathered to protest recent police shootings of Black people, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

The crowd broke up soon after police called for them to disperse, the report said.

Many of the marchers wore black and held placards with slogans such as, "Melanin is not a weapon."

Chants of "Andrew Brown!" were heard, referring to a Black man who was shot to death Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County, according to the report.

Protesters also expressed opposition to this week’s police shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio.

A larger protest in Elizabeth City, of about 200 people, remained peaceful, the report said.

