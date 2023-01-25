North Carolina police officer's body camera stops suspect's bullet from hitting her

A North Carolina police officer's body camera stopped a bullet that was shot by a woman in August while authorities were serving an involuntary commitment order.

Body camera video released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shows officers arriving to the home of Brenda Donahue to take her to a nearby hospital for evaluation, as an involuntary commitment order was issued, according to FOX 5.

The full video released by police shows a man answering the door and confirming that Donahue was at the residence. When officers went upstairs to locate the woman, the video allegedly shows Donahue firing a shot at the officers, striking one officer where her body camera is located.

Sgt. Steven Winterhalder, lead firearms instructor for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that the officers "showed a great amount of restraint by not just returning fire into the bedroom."

After returning to the area of the bedroom, officials say that Donahue came out and pointed a gun at police, prompting an officer to return fire, striking the woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died. The officer was not injured.