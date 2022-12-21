Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina police arrest suspect after victim found allegedly 'beaten and partially scalped'

Leyton James Lanier's alleged victim was severely beaten with a blunt object, according to Asheville police

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Crime soars in Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina Video

Crime soars in Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina

Former Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan, who left the Democrat Party, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how crime spiraled out of control in Asheville as the city grapples with police shortages.

Police in Asheville, North Carolina, arrested a Georgia man earlier this month who allegedly left his victim "beaten and partially scalped," according to authorities.

Leyton James Lanier, 21, was arrested Dec. 10 after the Asheville Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a call the day before of an assault that occurred in the city's Kenilworth neighborhood, which has historically been a quiet residential area but has recently been experiencing violent crime.

When they came on the scene, police said they found a man who had been "beaten and partially scalped," according to an APD press release. Authorities said the victim had been severely beaten with a blunt object and robbed.

Following an investigation, police said they uncovered a stolen vehicle from an unrelated burglary and identified Lanier as a suspect in both crimes.

DEMOCRAT-RUN TOURIST TOWN IN NORTH CAROLINA SEES VIOLENT CRIME SPIKE AS POLICE DWINDLE: ‘PERFECT STORM’

Leyton James Lanier, 21, was arrested Dec. 10 after the Asheville Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a call the day before of a brutal assault.

Leyton James Lanier, 21, was arrested Dec. 10 after the Asheville Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a call the day before of a brutal assault. (Buncombe County Detention Center)

When they searched Lanier's home, APD said they found evidence "further linking Lanier to a nearby burglary in November."

Lanier was taken into custody and slapped with 14 charges, including first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

POLICE IN NORTH CAROLINA TOURIST TOWN REVEAL WORSENING VIOLENT CRIME STATS FOLLOWING FOX NEWS REPORT

Lanier was booked in the Buncombe County Jail under a $290,000 secured bond, according to APD.

Asheville, a historic tourist town of approximately 90,000 people in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, has seen violent crime spike in recent years.

5 UNLIKELY US CITIES THAT STRUGGLED WITH RISING VIOLENT CRIME IN 2022

A dawn view of the skyline in Asheville, North Carolina, which has seen an increase in violent crime in recent years.

A dawn view of the skyline in Asheville, North Carolina, which has seen an increase in violent crime in recent years. (Walter Bibikow via Getty Images)

Violent crime rose 31% per 100,000 people from 2016 to 2020 in the city, nearly double the national average and 18 percentage points higher than North Carolina's 13% statewide increase during the same period.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

APD released new statistics in September that showed such trends have continued, increasing 34% year-to-date compared to last year and 29% over 2020.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.