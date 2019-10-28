North Carolina inmate sentenced to death in failed escape that killed four

A North Carolina prison inmate was sentenced to death Monday after being convicted of murdering four people during a failed escape attempt.

Mikel Brady, 30, remained quiet when the sentence was handed down. Jurors agreed on the sentencing after 35 minutes of deliberation, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Brady had been charged with first-degree murder and other charges related to his failed Oct. 12, 2017, escape from Pasquotank Correctional Institution north of Elizabeth City.

He was the first of four inmates tried on charges of killing two prison guards and two prison workers. He was already serving time for wounding a North Carolina state trooper in 2013.

“I understand he’s got one life, but he took four," District Attorney Andrew Womble said.

Three other inmates -- Jonathan Monk, Seth J. Frazier and Wisezah Buckman -- are awaiting trial.

Brady joins 143 other inmates on North Carolina's death row.