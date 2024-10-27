Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

North Carolina Helene victims ‘left behind’ get help from star-studded Concert for Carolina

Concert for Carolina raised more than $24.5 million and featured performances from Luke Combs, Eric Church, James Taylor, Keith Urban and others

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Concert for Carolina attendees help raise money for Hurricane Helene victims Video

Concert for Carolina attendees help raise money for Hurricane Helene victims

More than 80,000 Americans attended Concert for Carolina on Saturday.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 80,000 Americans from across North Carolina and the country traveled to Charlotte for Concert for Carolina on Saturday, a benefit show donating 100% of proceeds to those impacted by Hurricane Helene in the western part of the state.

Country music stars Luke Combs and Eric Church, who are both from western North Carolina, organized the star-studded show that included performances from James Taylor, Keith Urban, Billy Strings and others, plus surprise appearances from Nicole Kidman and Randy Travis, to help those impacted by Helene and ended up raising $24.5 million.

"I have been volunteering with the hurricane relief, and I see where they need a lot more help than what they're being given, so this is a great opportunity to listen to music, which I love, and help the people who need it most who have been left behind by the people who should be helping them," Jessica White of eastern Tennessee told Fox News Digital.

She added that people are still "sleeping in tents" as temperatures drop in the mountains.

LUKE COMBS AND ERIC CHURCH RAISE OVER $24.5 MILLION FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS AT STAR-STUDDED CONCERT FOR CAROLINA

Jessica White

Jessica White, who has been volunteering in western North Carolina, says people impacted by Hurricane Helene have been "left behind." (Fox News Digital)

"That's horrible. And it's even more horrible when we have illegals sleeping in hotels but our own taxpaying citizens are sleeping in tents because a hurricane destroyed their home," White added.

Sherry from Denver, North Carolina, echoed that same sentiment.

HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF CONCERT BRINGS COUNTRY STARS LUKE COMBS, ERIC CHURCH BACK HOME TO NORTH CAROLINA

Bob and Sherry

Sherry from Denver, N.C., thinks "a majority of the country has moved on and has no idea there are still people sleeping in tents." (Fox News Digital)

"I think if we did for our American citizens what we did for illegal entrants into this country, we'd be in a much better place," she said, adding that she thinks "a majority of the country has moved on and has no idea there are still people sleeping in tents."

"Good old friends and neighbors have stepped up, and I think they'll be alright."

— Sherry of Denver, North Carolina

Many of the attendees who spoke to Fox News Digital on Saturday had seen the destruction in areas around Asheville themselves when they drove hours from their homes to deliver supplies and volunteer their time to help people rebuild. 

Three concert attendees from Greensboro wearing cowboy hats

Many of the attendees who spoke to Fox News Digital on Saturday had seen the destruction in areas around Asheville themselves when they drove hours from their homes to deliver supplies and volunteer their time to help people rebuild. (Fox News Digital)

One family from Avery County said a tree fell on their home during the storm, and they drove to Charlotte for the concert to escape some of the stress they've dealt with over the last month.

Church announced during the show that his charitable organization, Chief Cares, was donating 100 homes to those in need after Helene, which killed 98 people in North Carolina alone and more than 250 across the Southeast. North Carolina Gov. Cooper estimates that damage to the state totals about $53 billion.

eric church and luke combs at concert

Luke Combs and Eric Church perform at Concert For Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

"We've come up with a plan called Blueprint for the Blue Ridge. We're going to put 100 families in homes that have lost their homes in Avery County and the surrounding areas — one of the worst hit areas. In an area that I spent half of my years, an area I've had a lot of inspiration and gained a lot of inspiration, in an area I've made five records in. And we're going to go and keep those people in their community, put a roof over their heads, let them interact with their community, let them be a part of their community, and let them help rebuild the community."

Hosts Marty Smith of ESPN and Caleb Pressley of Barstool Sports announced during the show that Dolly Parton had directed $1 million to Concert for Carolina through a donation from Amazon's Jeff Bezos, which he dedicated to Dolly specifically "to direct to causes that she cares about," Smith said on Saturday.

ERIC CHURCH SUPPORTS HURRICANE HELENE VICTIMS BY DONATING ROYALTIES FROM NEW SONG: ‘THEY’RE IN NEED'

nicole kidman and keith urban on stage at concert

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman speak at the Concert For Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

Earlier this month, the country legend donated $1 million of her own money to the Mountain Ways Foundation to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Parton's Dollywood also contributed an additional $1 million to the relief.

On Saturday morning before the show, Church and Combs shared stories with Fox News Digital about their memories of western North Carolina as they reflected on the mass destruction caused by Helene.

HURRICANE HELENE: DOLLY PARTON, MORGAN WALLEN, MIRANDA LAMBERT HELP WITH DISASTER RELIEF

The stadium lit up during Eric Church's performance at the Concert for Carolina

The stadium lit up during Eric Church's performance at the Concert for Carolina. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

"I remember there was some video of an area that I knew intimately in western North Carolina, and … I didn't know what I was looking at. It was stunning to me to see this area that I grew up in, that I knew, that I no longer recognized," Church said. 

WATCH: LUKE COMBS AND ERIC CHURCH RECALL SEEING PHOTOS OF DEVASTATION

Luke Combs and Eric Church recall seeing photos of the devastation following Hurricane Helene Video

Combs recalled a U-Haul dealership he was fired from as a teenager.

"There's a Walgreens on one side of Tunnel Road, and there's a U-Haul dealership on the other side, and I actually worked one summer at that particular U-Haul dealership. I got fired from that job, and … I came home, I was probably 20 years old, and I told my parents I got laid off. They knew that was a lie," Combs recalled.

Combs added that it was "sobering to see so many places that" he had walked with his "own two feet, especially in Asheville," destroyed by the hurricane. He mentioned MANNA food bank, one of his chosen charities to benefit from the Concert for Carolina show and where he and his mother used to volunteer, saw severe damage from the storm.

james taylor performing at benefit concert

James Taylor performs at the Concert For Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. ( John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

"Very special place for me. A lot of memories there, and I just hate to see the condition that it's in," Combs said.

All proceeds will be split equally and distributed to Combs' and Church's organizations of their choosing in support of relief efforts across the Carolinas and the Southeast, according to a press release. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Combs’ portion will be distributed among Samaritan's Purse, MANNA Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

Church’s organization, Chief Cares, is focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well-managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

Fox News' Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.