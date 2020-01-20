North Carolina mom, infant son found after kidnapped at gunpoint, search on for alleged abductor: police

A North Carolina mother and her one-month-old son -- who police say were kidnapped during an overnight home invasion -- have been located Monday as officials ask the public for help in the ongoing search for their alleged abductor.

NORTH CAROLINA STANDOFF ENDS AFTER 8 HOURS WITH SUSPECT'S DEATH, POLICE SAY

Wani Thomas, 24, allegedly broke into a home in Fayetteville after 1 a.m. Monday and forced Jasmine Livermore, 20, and her infant son, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle at gunpoint, the town’s police department said. The mother and son were safe by 8 a.m. No other information about their rescue was released.

The elder Thomas is wanted on several felony charges and is considered armed and dangerous, Fayetteville police said in a Facebook post. The department did not comment on the relationship between the mother and son and their alleged kidnapper.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The charges against Thomas included two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and two counts of assault by pointing a gun, Fox 8 of High Point, N.C. reported.