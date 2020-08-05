North Carolina county leaders back reparations for Black community in 4-3 vote

The Buncombe County Board hosted a meeting on August 4, to discuss the idea of supporting reparations to Black people for the era of slavery and Jim Crow laws.

During the meeting, board members voted 4 to 3 in support of reparations, passing the resolution.

Commissioner Brownie Newman spoke in support of the resolution, "The civil rights era is not over, will still have a lot of work to do.”

Commissioner Amanda Edwards drafted the resolution and clarified that "It is not a plan to write checks but to invest in programs and services for the communities of color."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another resolution was unanimously approved to declare racism a public health crisis.

According to board members this is a commitment to eliminate racial disparities in education, law, and housing.

Click for more from Fox Carolina.