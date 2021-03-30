North Carolina 5-year-old’s body found in river, father missing after fishing trip

North Carolina search crews found the body of a missing 5-year-old boy in the Neuse River Monday, nearly a week after he and his father went missing on a fishing trip, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Sterling Holman, 38, and his son Braylin were last seen around 8 p.m. on March 24 fishing off a dock at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off U.S. 117, about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh, authorities said.

A witness called 911 to report seeing the boy fall off and the father jump in after him, according to investigators.

"The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him," the caller said on an audio recording to the call. "The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him."

The caller said a friend with a boat was headed there to search for the duo at the time, but that appears to have been fruitless.

Search teams involving the Wayne and Johnston sheriff’s offices, Arr-Mac Water Rescue, Craven County EMS and others were taking part in the search, according to WTVD. But thick fog and nightfall forced rescuers to stop the search until morning.

They found Braylin around 2 p.m. Monday, five days after disappearing into the current.

The water is about 10 feet deep in that area, Raleigh-based WRAL reported.

The elder Holman remains missing.

Experts say night fishing can carry additional risks, especially in unfamiliar areas. They recommend always using the buddy system, carrying lights and wearing personal flotation devices.

Children especially should avoid entering the water, particularly when there is a risk of strong currents.