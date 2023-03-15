Expand / Collapse search
Nor'easter brings heavy snowfall to Northeast, New England with cold expected to continue

Winter weather led to power outages up and down the East Coast

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A nor'easter pounded the Northeast and New England on Tuesday, with strong winds and chilly temperatures forecast to persist on Wednesday. 

The storm led to flight disruptions, with nearly 50 flights already canceled early Wednesday morning at Massachusetts' Boston Logan International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In addition, tens of thousands of customers were left without power in states up and down the East Coast. More than 32,500 New York businesses and residents were impacted, as well as over 30,300 in Massachusetts, nearly 60,000 in Maine and over 70,000 in New Hampshire, according to the outage tracker PowerOutage.US. 

The National Weather Service said an additional snowfall of 3 to 8 inches could be expected over parts of New York and New England into Wednesday. 

SCHOOLS CLOSED, POWER OUT AS WINTER STORM TEARS THROUGH NEW ENGLAND, NYC METRO

Plows, at right, try to pass nearly stopped traffic, due to weather conditions, on Route 93 South, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Londonderry, New Hampshire. 

Plows, at right, try to pass nearly stopped traffic, due to weather conditions, on Route 93 South, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Londonderry, New Hampshire.  ((AP Photo/Charles Krupa))

The agency's New York office said that while snow and rain had tapered, gusty winds up to 40 mph would make temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder. 

In Boston, northwest winds could lead to additional damage after heavy, wet snow stuck to trees and power lines on Tuesday. 

A passer-by uses an umbrella while crossing a snow-covered street, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Pittsfield, Mass. 

A passer-by uses an umbrella while crossing a snow-covered street, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Pittsfield, Mass.  ((Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP))

NOR'EASTER STORM KNOCKS OUT POWER FOR OVER 135K, CANCELS FLIGHTS

Thick snow was complicating travel efforts in New York, with over a foot of snow falling in Dutchess County, according to Fox 5 New York. In Westchester County, the total exceeded 5 to 6 inches. 

Desiree Besner clears the sidewalk of snow with her youngest child, Camille, strapped to her chest while enlisting the help of her other children, Ryu, from left, Ezra, and Karma at their home in Auburn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 14, 2022. 

Desiree Besner clears the sidewalk of snow with her youngest child, Camille, strapped to her chest while enlisting the help of her other children, Ryu, from left, Ezra, and Karma at their home in Auburn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 14, 2022.  ((Kevin Rivoli/The Citizen via AP))

In higher elevations, about 2 feet of snow fell in northern New York and the Catskill Mountains, with Gov. Kathy Hochul cautioning that some places could receive an additional foot. In parts of New Hampshire, more than 2 feet of snow fell. 

Corey Baird rides his knobby-tired mountain bike on a slippery sidewalk while peddling to a grocery store during a heavy snowfall, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Brunswick, Maine. 

Corey Baird rides his knobby-tired mountain bike on a slippery sidewalk while peddling to a grocery store during a heavy snowfall, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Brunswick, Maine.  ((AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty))

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on the Piscataqua River Bridge between Maine and New Hampshire were shut down for about an hour after tractor-trailer trucks became stuck on the bridge due to icy conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

