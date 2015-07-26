No evidence to suggest Sandra Bland death not a suicide: prosecutor

The lead prosecutor investigating the death of a woman in a Texas jail cell said Thursday autopsy results revealed no evidence to suggest that her death was not a suicide.

Warren Diepraam, Assistant District Attorney of Waller County, released additional details of the autopsy of 28-year-old Sandra Bland, who was found hanging in her jail cell on July 13.

Diepraam said the autopsy conducted by the Harris County medical examiner showed Bland had marks around her neck that were consistent with injuries in a suicide.

He added that there were “no defensive injuries” on Blands’ hands, and that lacerations on her wrists were consistent with a struggle while behind handcuffed by officers.

Diepraam added that preliminary test results showed Bland had marijuana in her system, but full toxicology results were expected to be released Friday.

The district attorney of Waller County, Ethon Mathis, told reporters in a news conference Thursday he understands why the incident has attracted national attention, but that the investigation is ongoing.

“The goal of my office is to seek justice,” said Mathis. “However, the investigation is ongoing. In real life, in real time, things take time.”

Bland was arrested July 10 and was found dead three days later. Her family has disputed the medical examiner’s report that her death was a suicide by hanging. Texas Rangers and the FBI have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.