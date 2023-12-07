Expand / Collapse search
NJ officers apprehend runaway pig named Albert Einswine

Pig escaped farm in Deptford Township, New Jersey

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
NJ police wrangle pig on the loose Video

NJ police wrangle pig on the loose

Police in Deptford Township, New Jersey, chased a runaway pig after the farm animal refused to go quietly. (Credit: Deptford Township Police Department)

A runaway pig named Albert Einswine led police in a New Jersey neighborhood on a hog-wild chase Tuesday afternoon.

Officers pursued the pig near Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive in Deptford Township after the animal escaped a farm in the town’s New Sharon section, the Deptford Township Police Department said.

The department shared a 20-second video of the officers trying to wrangle the pig with a slip collar, but the swine of a suspect refused to go quietly.

"Alright, we’re all friends here," one officer can be heard pleading with the farm animal as other officers laugh.

police officer chasing pig

Police in Deptford Township, New Jersey, were called to help apprehend a pig that escaped from a nearby farm. (Deptford Township Police Department)

Police said the 4-year-old pig was apprehended after a 30-minute pursuit.

police officer chasing pig

The pig refused to go quietly into custody and led officers on a hog-wild chase. (Deptford Township Police Department)

"The video doesn't show the whole thing. We had to chase the pig for a quarter mile. They're faster than they look," Detective Sgt. Bob Jones told WPVI-TV. "He got pretty far for what it was. I don't know where he was going to go."

police officer chasing pig

Officers said the pig was 4 years old and named Albert Einswine. (Deptford Township Police Department)

The pig was "released on his own recognizance" and reunited with its owner, police said.

police officers with captured pig

Officers eventually apprehended Albert Einswine and returned him to his owner. (Deptford Township Police Department)

The department shared a photo of officers with the collared pig on Facebook with the caption: "Sometimes the jokes just write themselves."