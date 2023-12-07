NJ officers apprehend runaway pig named Albert Einswine

A runaway pig named Albert Einswine led police in a New Jersey neighborhood on a hog-wild chase Tuesday afternoon.

Officers pursued the pig near Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive in Deptford Township after the animal escaped a farm in the town’s New Sharon section, the Deptford Township Police Department said.

The department shared a 20-second video of the officers trying to wrangle the pig with a slip collar, but the swine of a suspect refused to go quietly.

"Alright, we’re all friends here," one officer can be heard pleading with the farm animal as other officers laugh.

COUGAR FATALLY STRUCK ON SUBURBAN MINNEAPOLIS HIGHWAY BELEIVED TO BE SAME ONE RECENTLY CAPTURED ON VIDEO

Police said the 4-year-old pig was apprehended after a 30-minute pursuit.

"The video doesn't show the whole thing. We had to chase the pig for a quarter mile. They're faster than they look," Detective Sgt. Bob Jones told WPVI-TV. "He got pretty far for what it was. I don't know where he was going to go."

WATCH: MICHIGAN FIREFIGHTERS MAKE DARING RESCUE ON THIN ICE TO RETRIEVE STRANDED DEER

The pig was "released on his own recognizance" and reunited with its owner, police said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department shared a photo of officers with the collared pig on Facebook with the caption: "Sometimes the jokes just write themselves."