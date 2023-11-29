Watch: Michigan firefighters make daring rescue on thin ice to retrieve stranded deer

Firefighters were on thin ice-literally- as they rescued a stranded deer that was stuck in the middle of a Michigan lake.

According to the Prior Lake Fire Department, officers received the unusual call at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 27 after seeing the buck struggling on the thin ice.

In the video of the courageous rescue, fire officials are seen plotting their path to the startled deer in the middle of the lake.

The deer was seen lying down with all its extremities splayed out.

Two of the fire officials, who were tied to a rope by the shore, were seen gearing up and gingerly sliding onto the ice to rescue the distressed buck.

As they approached the buck, they used a stick to push the deer towards the shore.

Exhausted from the harrowing ordeal, the deer was seen resting along the shore before disappearing back into the woods.

City officials said that the buck was lucky to survive the deer firearms season that had recently ended on Sunday, and even more lucky to survive being stranded on thin ice.