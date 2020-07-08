NJ man admits neighbor's Trump flag made him so mad, he dumped trash in yard for months

New Jersey police said that a man faces charges of criminal mischief and harassment for repeatedly throwing trash onto the lawn of a Sussex County home where a Donald Trump flag was posted.

“I think you know why,” Richard Keller, 58, reportedly told police when they asked why he had thrown garbage onto the lawn, according to a local news outlet. “Because of that flag.”

“Mr. Keller had such disdain for President Trump that it enraged him that someone was displaying a Trump flag,” Sparta Lt. John Lamon said Tuesday.

The trash disposal on the resident’s lawn reportedly began four months ago, but took a temporary pause during the peak of the pandemic. The routine began again in June, according to Sparta police officers.

The homeowners reported the incident several times and installed security cameras where they located the Kia Soul that Keller drove to disperse his trash.

The police told a local news outlet that random items such as grapes and bags of flour were also thrown, apart from the bags of trash.

The police reportedly sat in an unmarked car in the homeowner’s driveway and caught Keller throwing the trash on July 1 around 5 a.m.

“He decided that he would keep throwing garbage on their driveway to cause them inconvenience,” Lamon said Tuesday.

Keller was arrested on July 1 and was charged with criminal mischief, harassment, along with township ordinance and motor vehicle offenses, according to the local news outlet, the New Jersey Herald.

Local police told the outlet that Keller was released pending a court appearance.