NJ gym owner offers free memberships to non-vaccinated customers

A New Jersey gym owner is riffing on Krispy Kreme’s popular offer of free donuts for vaccinated customers — by handing out free memberships to people who don’t get vaccinated.

Ian Smith, co-owner of The Atilis Gym, located in Bellmawr, NJ, tweeted out the provocative offer earlier this week, kicking up a storm of controversy in the process.

"In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health – the real way – exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress," Smith tweeted.

The tweet stirred up anger online, with many users slamming it.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Yeah thanks for supporting Bellmawar’s most famous killer…Ian claims he doesn’t run from his mistakes but he’s causing more deaths by discouraging vaccinations. Believe in science. You use a cell phones for Gods sake," one Twitter user replied.

Another shot back: "VITAMIN D CANNOT GET RID OF COVID. THIS IS AN EXTREMLY IRRESPONSIBLE THING YOU’RE DOING."

Some users, however, defended Smith and his detractors.

"Why all the hatred??? Everyone is welcome to have their own opinions," one user wrote.

"God bless you. Good health comes from NATURE, not from science experiments," another said.

NJ GYM CO-OWNER SAYS STATE SEIZED LEGAL DEFENSE FUNDS AMID BATTLE OVER COVID FINES

It is unclear whether Smith will actually honor his offer, but the gym owner is infamous for thwarting pandemic-related policies.

Smith, who made headlines when he defied New Jersey’s stay-at-home order last May, recently got banned from American Airlines after refusing to wear a mask on his trip back from the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February.

At CPAC, the gym owner blasted the Garden State’s lockdown rules as "unconstitutional" after he was hit with more than $1.2 million in fines for keeping his gym open during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After being arrested several times for defying the rules, Smith sued New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over his administration’s decision to close non-essential businesses and enforce a quarantine. A judge ultimately sided with New Jersey, and shuttered Atilis Gym last July. It reopened after Murphy lifted the shutdown order for gyms on Sept. 1.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.